A finalist from the first season of American Idol, Nikki McKibbin, has died at the age of 42.

People close to the McKibbin family tells TMZ that Nikki's death was caused by a brain aneurysm. Following the initial incident, McKibbin was on life support until being taken off assistance at 3 a.m. on Sunday. She was then pronounced dead by officials and her organs were harvested.

McKibbin appeared on American Idol in 2002 where she was applauded for her classic rock presence. She's best remembered for her cover of Alannah Myles' song, "Black Velvet." She also performed songs by Stevie Nicks, Alanis Morissette, Melissa Etheridge, and Janis Joplin.

McKibbin finished third in the competition behind Justin Guarini and the eventual winner, Kelly Clarkson. Her 15-year-old son, Tristan Langley, also auditioned for the show in 2014 and made it to Hollywood, but didn't go the distance. Along with American Idol, McKibbin appeared on Fear Factor, Battle of the Network Reality Stars, as well as documented her battles with substance abuse on Celebrity Rehab and Sober House.

McKibbin married Craig Sadler in 2007 and was surrounded by her family at the time of her passing. American Idol also issued a statement regarding McKibbin's passing.

"Nikki McKibbin was an incredible talent and we are deeply saddened by the news of her passing. She was part of our American Idol family and will be truly missed," Idol said per TMZ. "Our hearts and prayers go out to her family and friends during this difficult time."