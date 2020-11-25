The always-scrutinized Grammy nominations have seen more criticism than usual this year. Everyone from Nicki Minaj to the Weeknd and Quality Control's Pierre Thomas has shared their thoughts on the Recording Academy's selection process. Now, 50 Cent is weighing in on the nods.

On Wednesday, 50 posted and deleted a picture of the Best Rap Album nominees. In the caption, he called the Grammys "out of touch."

"Best Rap Album," he wrote after a series of smiling emojis. "They out of touch this shit ain’t it, get the fuck outta here."

50 Cent was instrumental in the creation of Pop Smoke's Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon. Although "Dior" was nominated for Best Rap Performance, Pop's chart-topping posthumoous project was ignored for any album nods. While 50's presumably upset the album wasn't recognized, he assumed this would happen, going on record several times predicting the Recording Academy would overlook Pop Smoke due to the nature and content of his music.

"Drill Music isn't acknowledged by the Grammys," 50 told Big Boy in a recent interview. "The tones of his music match up with mines and I didn't win it. ... When it has those tones to it they not going to understand it. Hip-hop, we love things that are damaged."

50 knows a thing or two about being snubbed by the Grammys. Despite him setting the world on fire, the Grammys decided to give the Best New Artist award to the band Evanescence in 2004. In 2020, 50's debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin' is still impacting the genre, proving legacies aren't dependent on trophies.