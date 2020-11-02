2 Chainz has made his prophetic return on Friday with the release of his latest album, So Help Me God.

Chainz has been gearing up for the release of this project for a while, but he made things official when he revealed the album's cover art to the world. For So Help Me God, 2 Chainz decided to follow the trend of rappers using their childhood pictures as album covers. But as explained in an IG post, Chainz put a different spin on the idea by explaining why this picture is fitting.

"I know a lot of artists have used baby pictures and kid photos to tell their story or reveal there journey , but this one different," 2 Chainz said about the picture of a young Tity Boi. "this is the 8th grade me , this was a proof pic because like many of us we couldn’t afford to order the picture package and yes I had on 2 chains, slick had on 3,I was an aspiring drug dealer and an occasional thief ( when pop went to prison he told me if I steal , steal stuff I need & not want 🤔)if I could tell that person something today I would tell them don’t give up , times is hard , but they don’t last forever SO HELP ME GOD this FRIDAY."

So Help Me God features the singles, "Quarantine Thick," with Mulatto and "Money Maker" with Lil Wayne. The star-studded album also boasts appearances from Ty Dolla Sign, Kanye West, Kevin Gates, Lil Duval, Lil Wayne, Lil Uzi Vert, and others.

Stream 2 Chainz's new album, So Help Me God, below.