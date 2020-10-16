Alabama artist Yung Bleu has just dropped a Drake-assisted remix of his track "You're Mines Still."

The song originally appeared on Bleu's new EP Love Scars: The 5 Stages of Emotions, immediately becoming a fan favorite. Perfectly suited to Drizzy's blend of singing and rapping, the two make for a compelling duo on the remix. "I took you to the club and you hugged on somebody that I know," raps Drake on the track. "And I know them type of hugs/Same shit I do to women when I know I used to fuck/And I know they with they n***a, but they never brought it up."

Drake has been blessing fans with a number of memorable guest verses recently, hopping on 21 Savage and Metro Boomin's "Mr. Right Now, and Bryson Tiller's "Outta Time." His next studio album, Certified Lover Boy, is expected to arrive before the end of the year.

Prior to the arrival of the remix, Bleu announced it was on the way by sharing a screenshot of his DMs with Drake over Instagram. "Let's do that remix," Drizzy messaged Bleu. "I just need a version of that song with a open verse." Naturally, Bleu expressed his excitement over the remix. "Wtff ! Helll yea," he replied. "Doing it right now !!!!"

In a separate post, Bleu shared a meme that highlighted how the remix will expose him to a bigger audience. "Me on Google trying to find out who tf Yung Bleu is after finding out Drake is dropping a feature with him this Friday," the meme featuring Young Thug at a computer reads. "Y'all suck," Bleu added with a laughing-crying emoji. Earlier this year, Drake similarly introduced a lot of American listeners to UK drill MC Headie One with "Only You Freestyle."

Listen to the "You're Mines Still" remix above.