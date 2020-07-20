Rising North London MC Headie One has linked up with Drake, who has frequently championed UK drill, for the hard-hitting collab "Only You Freestyle."

Over relentless, bass-heavy production from M1 On the Beat, the rappers each get equal footing on the track. Drizzy opens up the track with a rapid-fire verse, stepping aside at the half-way point to make way for Headie One. "I had to go hard, especially on a track with one of the best drill artists in the world," Drake said of the new track. "Scratch that—the best drill artist in the world." Drake personally reached out to Headie on Instagram in hopes of putting the track together, and they quickly had the finished product not long after.

To accompany the release, that pair also shared a Nathan James Tettey-directed video that was filmed in their respective cities of London and Toronto. Joined by their extensive crews in dark parking lots, the video conveys the direct nature of the song itself. This isn't the first time Drake has experimented with drill, having previously offering his take on the genre with "War" and "Demons" from Dark Lane Demo Tapes.

"Only You Freestyle" is Headie's latest track since "Rose Gold" in May, which itself followed his collaborative mixtape with producer Fred Again.., GANG. With features from the likes of FKA twigs, Jamie xx, and Slowthai, the project saw him branch out stylistically from drill sound he built his name on.

Watch the video for "Only You Freestyle" above and listen to the song below.