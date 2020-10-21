Young Buck's girlfriend Lucresia Neal has been arrested after she allegedly fired her gun during a fight with the former G-Unit rapper.

TMZ reports that Neal got into a dispute with Buck on Tuesday, and the incident ended in her arrest. When they were arguing at a home in Tennessee, at one point Neal allegedly picked up a firearm and shot at Buck more than once. It's unclear what the fight was about, or how many shots she fired, but an image from a witness shows Neal pointing a gun at his truck that was in the driveway of the house. The image appears to show the car reversing out of the driveway, but it's not immediately clear whether Buck was in the vehicle at the time.

Law enforcement sources have yet to reveal whether anyone was struck by the gunfire, or where exactly Neal was aiming. She has since been arrested and booked on the charge of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon. When TMZ reached out to Young Buck, he provided no comment on the matter. Buck has since made his Instagram private.

Buck has spent most of the year beefing with 50 Cent, with whom he used to be part of G-Unit. Back in June, Buck said Fif gets a kick out of "speaking down on folks," which he added is part of the Donald Trump-supporting rapper's schtick.