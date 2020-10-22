18-year-old rapper WhoHeem gained himself a TikTok hit with "Let's Link," and now he's recruited Tyga and Lil Mosey for its new remix.

Capitalizing off the momentum of the track, which has since been streamed over 75 million times and is gradually climbing the Billboard 100, WhoHeem effortlessly holds his own against two more established artists on the remix. "Ain't Ludacris, but I tell her 'Move, bitch,'" Tyga raps in his verse. "I'm a motherfuckin' G, got ruthless / Press the button, make the car go roofless."

The remix follows the release of the video for the original version of the track, which Complex premiered earlier this month. "The song going viral was really unexpected," WhoHeem said of his newfound TikTok fame. "My manager was telling me to drop it but I didn’t think it’ll be this big, I’m very appreciative about how the song is going and all my fans are messing with me. It’s nothing but love! I got more earslappers coming y’all way."

Listen to the "Let's Link" remix above.