After gaining a viral hit on TikTok with his catchy earworm "Lets Link," 18-year-old WhoHeem has shared the video for the track. Featuring the rapper as he snatches women away from their boyfriends, the video taps into the fun energy of the track.

"My favorite scene shooting the video for 'Lets Link' was the restaurant scene... being able to go from table to table sweet talking the females," WhoHeem told Complex of the video. "Felt like that scene really brought out the hook in my song visually. Was nervous through most of the production but gradually getting more comfortable with shooting videos."

The song has steadily been gaining more and more attention, with it hitting the Billboard Hot 100 chart and over two million TikTok videos being made to it. "The song going viral was really unexpected," WhoHeem said of his newfound TikTok fame. "My manager was telling me to drop it but I didn’t think it’ll be this big, I’m very appreciative about how the song is going and all my fans are messing with me. It’s nothing but love! I got more earslappers coming y’all way."

Catch the premiere of WhoHeem's "Lets Link" video above.