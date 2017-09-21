Ty Dolla Sign is riding high off the release of his newest album, Featuring Ty Dolla Sign, and a flattering comment from Snoop Dogg.

In a new interview with Power 106, Ty revealed that Snoop said the singer is “the reincarnation of Nate Dogg,” who, even in his death, has been lauded as the “King of Hooks.” Now, it seems like Snoop—who was one of Nate’s closest collaborators—has bestowed that honor upon Ty.

“I feel blessed, I feel honored,” Ty said around the 11:40 mark. “Nate Dogg was carrying a huge torch and he passed it down. I just talked to my other homie, and he told me he talked to Snoop on his birthday, and Snoop said I was the reincarnation of Nate Dogg. When I heard that, I was like, alright, Snoop saying it? That means everything. Like I said, it's an honor and I feel blessed to carry that torch. It'll be passed on again. I just encourage for the next artist out there, be yourself—be a one of one.”

Ty dropped his 25-song project Featuring Ty Dolla Sign on Friday, which is stacked with guest appearances from Kanye West, Kid Cudi, Nicki Minaj, Jhené Aiko, Future, Burna Boy, and more.

You can check Ty's Power 106 interview up top and head here to stream Featuring Ty Dolla Sign.