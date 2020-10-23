Trippie Redd has shared a six-song, Halloween-themed collection titled Spooky Sounds.

The new pack is the rapper’s final teaser before he drops his next album Pegasus on Oct. 30. All of the tracks from Spooky Sounds will appear on his forthcoming project.

To celebrate Pegasus, Trippie will host a series of socially distanced drive-in movie screenings in Miami, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and New York City on the evening of the album’s arrival. Each event will show 1992’s Candyman, one of the artist’s favorite Halloween films, and there will also be exclusive merch available.

Due to the pandemic, the screenings take place in lieu of a Pegasus release party, with the events allowing Trippie to find a way to connect with his fans. “I really just miss seeing my fans,” Trippie said in a press release. “I figured these events would be a good way to celebrate Pegasus with them.” Trippie will be present at the Miami screening, which will show a special double feature of Candyman and 2001’s Jeepers Creepers.

Trippie's forthcoming project is his first full-length since 2019’s A Love Letter to You 4. Pegasus will include previously shared singles “Excitement” with PARTYNEXTDOOR and “I Got You” with Busta Rhymes. The LP also boasts features from Lil Wayne, Young Thug, Future, Quavo, and more.

Stream Spooky Sounds below.