It seems Travis Scott was in a generous mood this week.

Shortly after releasing his "Franchise" remix, the Houston rapper shared a previously unreleased track with his previous collaborator Bryson Tiller. Travis premiered the record—titled "Blunt Talk"—during Wednesday's episode of Apple Music's .WAV RADIO, which included a guest appearance by Tiller.

According to Rap-Up, Scott's good friend and co-host, DJ Chase B, said the joint track had been sitting in the vault for at least a year and a half. Tiller and Scott previously joined forces on "First Take" off the former's 2016 album Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight.

You can listen to "Blunt Talk" via YouTube below.

The episode comes less than a week after Tiller delivered his third studio album Anniversary, which included a guest appearance by Drake. The The Louisville native opened up about his experiences creating the project, and spoke about the possibility of releasing another album before the end of the year.

Elsewhere in the episode, Scott premiered another track with 21 Savage. The song was posted to YouTube with the title "UNKNOWN NAME / Niagra Falls." You can check it out below.

It's unclear at this time if the newly debuted cuts will get an official release. They come just days after Scott hinted at a new project possibly titled Utopia.

Stay tuned.