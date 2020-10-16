T.I. has shared his newest album The L.I.B.R.A. (The Legend is Back Running Atlanta) via Grand Hustle.

His 11th studio album boasts features from a number of heavyweights, including John Legend, Lil Baby, Rick Ross, Snoop Dogg, Benny the Butcher, Jadakiss, Jeremih, Young Thug, and more.

In early October, T.I. partnered with AllHipHop to launch The L.I.B.R.A. Stimulus Package, a 10-day giveaway where the rapper gifted $1,200 to a randomly selected contestant. In order to participate in the challenge, competitors had to pick their favorite track from T.I.’s 10 studio albums, beginning with his debut LP I’m Serious. The contest ended the day of The Libra's release, on Friday.

Last month, T.I. celebrated his 40th birthday with his new self-directed visual for The L.I.B.R.A. album cut “Ring” with Thugger. Prior to the video’s arrival, T.I. discussed his Thugger collab with Complex, explaining that they were aiming for “Ring” to be better than their previous collab, “About the Money.”

“Our whole intention has been to top 'About The Money,' because for both of us, that record has been like a milestone,” T.I. said. “I don't think either one of us have seen that kind of response from the public since then. Like a unanimous first-listen kind of 'hell yeah' rally around the record. I hadn't experienced that since 'About The Money' and as he puts it, he hadn't either.”

Stream The L.I.B.R.A. below.