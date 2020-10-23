T.I. says he had no malicious intentions when he confirmed a long-standing rumor involving Drake.

The ATL rapper referenced the story in the John Legend-assisted "We Did It Big" track, from his newly released project, The L.I.B.R.A. In the second verse, T.I. recalls the time his late friend Terrance "Cap" Beasley urinating on Drizzy while he was in a drunken state. The alleged incident first made headlines back in 2015, when Meek Mill mentioned it in his Drake diss track "Wanna Know."

T.I. rapped: "While I'm fightin' my own, somehow got you home/So drunk in LA, end up pissin' on Drake, shit/Fuck it, that's still my brother."

Some listeners were convinced T.I. was taking a shot at Drake for reviving the embarrassing rumor; however, he insists wasn't disrespecting the OVO boss, nor was he trying to victimize Cap. He spoke about the mild backlash in a recent appearance on Apple Music's Rap Life Radio with Ebro Darden.

"I shut all that shit down. I didn't wanna be part of something that was a harmless incident," T.I. said. "... I didn't want it to be weaponized against anybody ... I was pissed off at my partner when it happened ... The wildest shit I've ever seen before in my fucking life. You know what I'm saying? But that shit, I ain't had no malicious intent ..."

He continued: "I just don't see how it could ever be taken as a diss. I don't see how that could be. That would be someone allowing their emotions to manipulate them, if so."

You can watch T.I.'s full interview above. The rapper also discusses working with Legend before Chrissy Teigen's pregnancy loss; how his own family has dealt with the tragedy of miscarriage; and his activism surrounding criminal justice.