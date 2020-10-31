Summer Walker is looking to bury the hatchet with Willow Smith.

The 24-year-old singer-songwriter took to Instagram this week, indicating there was some kind of drama between her and Smith: "Someone tell @willowsmith to stop acn bushi and lets me friends lol," Summer wrote in a story.

It's unclear why the two artists are not on good terms, but it appears they've had some issues for more than five months. Rumors of a beef began circulating back in May, when Summer shared an Instagram video of her doing some yoga poses. One fan took to the comments section, stating she and Smith should do some yoga and meditation together. Summer informed that wasn't going to happen, as she and Willow were not on speaking terms.

"Lol she won't talk to me," Summer wrote, suggesting it was a one-sided issue.

The two have not shared any details about their relationship, so it's unclear why Smith allegedly refuses to speak to Summer after all these months. Though it may appear to be some sort of fallout, it's also possible the artists have not connected with each other and Summer has been unsuccessful in forming a friendship.