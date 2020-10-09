After taunting listeners, it seems like TDE is ready to begin its label roll out. And the first artists to sprint out of the blocks is the collective's brightest young star, Reason.

Reason released his second project on the label, New Beginnings, on Friday. New Beginnings features fellow TDE labelmates, ScHoolboy Q, Isaiah Rashad, and Ab-Soul, as well as an appearance from Vince Staples. Reason also strengthens the kindred connection between TDE and Dreamville by allowing J.I.D to grace his project.

Reason announced the completion of New Beginnings earlier this month via an Instagram post. In the caption, the rapper explained that he had to get rid of "every fear, anxiety, doubt, and negative mindset to make this project." As a result, he's extremely "proud and thankful for the opportunity to share this part of myself" with fans.

The project also comes after Reason shaded Logic while venting on the track "The Soul (Pt. 2)."

Stream Reason's latest project, New Beginnings, below.