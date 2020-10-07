Quavo took to Twitter on Wednesday to reveal the initial DM exchange that started a dialogue with Saweetie and eventually turned them into #relationshipgoals.

"I seen her on my Explore page," Quavo previously said to GQ in an interview that was published back in July. "I was like, ‘Damn! Who is this?’ So I did my research and I DM her. I was like, ‘How she going to call herself icy and she don't talk to me?’" Quavo continued, "So I slid in her DM... I told her, ‘You an icy girl, you need a glacier boy.’"

Now, before you go into sliding into someone's DMs believing Quavo has supplied you with the cheat codes, you need to come to one very important realization: You’re not Quavo.

Of course, most people know that if they were to do the same as Quavo, their own success rate would be, give or take, around zero percent. But some people still had to try it out.

Aside from admittedly "wanting this man," Saweetie explained that she also admired Quavo’s straight-forward approach.