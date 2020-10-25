Like many schools, historically Black colleges and universities have been forced to cancel traditional homecoming celebrations due to the ongoing pandemic. But that doesn't mean there won't be any celebrations.

Tonight, YouTube Originals and BET present HBCU Homecoming 2020: Meet Me on the Yard—a two-hour virtual event hosted by HBCU alums 2 Chainz and La La Anthony. The stream will include appearances by current and former HBCU students who will reflect on their higher education experiences and the legacy of their respective alma maters. It will also include musical guests Saweetie, Chloe x Halle, NLE Choppa, Ari Lennox, Spillage Village, and Tye Tribbett, as well as performances by Divine 9 step teams, the Jackson State University's Sonic Boom of the South, and FAMU's Marching 100.

Jesse Collins Entertainment and Live Nation Urban are producing the virtual event, which will raise money for the United Negro College Fund and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.

"We are so excited to be a part of this show. HBCUs are such an important part of our culture and the annual homecoming tradition just can't be stopped," executive producers Jesse Collins and Dionne Harmon of Jesse Collins Entertainment said in a press release. "We are honored to partner with YouTube and Live Nation to bring all the excitement of an HBCU Homecoming weekend to a virtual world stage."

You can livestream HBCU Homecoming 2020: Meet Me on the Yard now via YouTube above.