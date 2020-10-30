Continuing his white-hot streak this year, Lil Durk has just released his latest single "Stay Down" featuring Atlanta giants Young Thug and 6lack.

All three artists have become masters at being able to dip their hands into either a melodic, melancholy bag or, conversely, their hard hip-hop pockets and that skillset is made evident again here. While 6lack cruises over the beat with a more smooth, crooning sound, Thug and Durk are spitting about how loyalty and love are the perfect pairings.

Following his all-star performance on Drake's "Laugh Now, Cry Later," which is the lead single for Drake's upcoming album Certified Lover Boy, Durk also dropped his surprise single "The Voice" which put the Chicago rappers lyrical prowess on full display yet again. "The Voice" is also set to be the name of Durkio's upcoming project that will also feature "Stay Down." Between these standout performances, Durk also made an appearance on Lil Tecca's latest album Virgo World, throwing the assist on "When You Down" alongside Polo G.

Durk also recently revealed what Young Thug was showing him on the computer that become a viral meme.

"He showed me 20million" Durk tweeted, which could mean all the money he's been earning, some free game that Thug was passing along to him, or literally $20 million?

Regardless, listen to Lil Durk's new single "Stay Down" featuring Young Thug and 6lack down below.