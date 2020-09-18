Lil Tecca’s debut album Virgo World has arrived just before Virgo season comes to a close.

The rapper’s latest effort features an all-star cast of collaborators: Lil Uzi Vert, NAV, Lil Durk, Polo G, Guwop Reign, Skrillex, and DJ Scheme. Alongside the album’s arrival, Tecca has also released a video for his Uzi-featuring song “Dolly,” where we see an animated Tecca dancing in a forest.

However, it appears that Uzi fans weren't fond of how Tecca's version of “Dolly” turned out and were hoping to hear something similar to the song's previously leaked version.

Back in August, the New York rapper released the video for “Royal Rumble,” which saw him getting into the ring and showing off a championship belt before defending his title. “The album is called Virgo World so it might be in that season,” he told Apple Music’s Eddie Francis in February.

Watch the video for “Dolly” above, and stream Virgo World below or on Apple Music.