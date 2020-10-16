King Combs pays tribute to his late mother, Kim Porter, with his new single "Legacy."

The 22-year-old artist—legal name Christian Combs—shared the track and its accompanying visual on Friday, nearly two years after Porter died of lobar pneumonia at the age of 47. Combs dedicated "Legacy" to his mom and reflects on the family's loss on the song. He also touches on being born into hip-hop royalty (his father is Diddy) and his intentions to honor the Bad Boys legacy while also building his own.

"I lost my moms last year, took the biggest L," he raps. "Know her spirit got me evolving ... Separating my path with a different trail, I pervail/Anything just to see my favorite lady/Built for everything, that's how my pops raised me."

The video also makes references to the Black Lives Matter movement and the #TakeaKnee protest popularized by NFL free agent Colin Kaepernick.

You can check out the "Legacy" video above and stream the song now on all major platforms.