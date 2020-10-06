The Live Free 999 Fund, which was founded in honor of Juice WRLD, revealed that it has given a complete set of band and orchestral instruments to the rapper’s former school, Deer Creek Christian School in Chicago Heights, IL.

Juice’s mother, Carmela Wallace established the 999 Fund, commenting in a press release how the rapper’s teacher, Lannaea Alexander “had a profound effect on my son’s life, and I have never forgotten her positive influence on him and the other students under her tutelage." She added that she's "pleased to be able to support her work at Deer Creek by helping to make it possible for her students to pursue their interest in music education.”

Image via Publicist

The donation has completely equipped the school’s band and orchestra and has supplied beginning instruments for students in preschool through second grade. Juice’s record labels, Grade A and Interscope Geffen A&M also helped make the donation possible.

Image via Publicist

Mrs. Lannaea Alexander, who was Juice WRLD’s 8th-grade homeroom teacher and is now the school’s principal also released a statement. “Jarad’s positivity and immense talent affected everyone who came into his presence," she said. "His spirit can very much be felt in the heartbeat of our school’s mission and within the very walls and floors of the school building itself. We are immensely grateful to accept this gift from Carmela and Jarad which will enable us to offer a robust music education for our students at Deer Creek Christian School.”

The 999 Fund was formed in early 2020 as a way to support young people, with this being the organization’s biggest donation yet.

Juice WRLD released his posthumous album Legends Never Die in early July, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Five of the project’s tracks also debuted in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100.