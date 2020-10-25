J.I.D continues to kick things into gear in preparation for 2021 by dropping his "Cludder Freestyle."

The Dreamville rapper unleashed the record on Saturday, announcing its release via social media.

For "Cludder Freestyle," J.I.D attacks an instrumental produced by Christo and Nice Rec with the unorthodox flow that made him one of rap's freshest favorites.

"They ain't dribbling, they traveling/They ain't civil, they savages," J.I.D spits. "They shoot like Shawn Marion. Accurate."

"Cludder Freestyle" comes after J.I.D joined forces with fellow Dreamville artists, Earth Gang, all of whom emerged from their origin super-group, Spillage Village. This three-man-weave have been frequent collaborators since before joining J. Cole's label. Now, they've made things official by dropping their first full album, Spilligion, in September. Along with JID and Earth Gang, Spillage Village also includes Hollywood JB, Jurdan Bryant, Mereba, 6lack, and Benji.

J.I.D is also prepping fans for music that is "out of this world."

Listen to J.I.D's new "Cludder Freestyle" above. Also stream the track on the rapper's Soundcloud.