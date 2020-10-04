Jay Electronica's long-awaited project Act II: Patents Of Nobility has surfaced online over a decade later and fans are understandably very excited.

Act II: Patents Of Nobility is currently floating around in multiple places online and has been uploaded to SoundCloud by Jay's manager Lawrence "Law" Parker. Since the project surfaced Jay has been liking tweets from people who have been praising it, suggesting that he's cool with it finally being heard by his fans.

This Jay Electronica album is god tier, literally 🙏🏾 — Nicholas (@NICKSAYSGO) October 4, 2020

The surfacing of Act II: Patents Of Nobility follows the release of Electronica's debut studio album A Written Testimony, which dropped back in March of 2020 via Roc Nation. The album featured multiple verses from Jay-Z and appearances from Travis Scott, The-Dream, James Blake, and James Fauntleroy. Though most of the project was produced by Jay Electronica himself, The Alchemist, Hit-Boy, Swizz Beatz, No I.D., and others also contributed.

A.P.I.D.T.A Allah is indeed the best of planners. Humbled by the love its receiving. 🙏🏿🤲🏿🙏🏿❤️ https://t.co/kS8AB9UxKH — J A Y E L E C T R O N I C A (@JayElectronica) October 4, 2020

You can take a listen to Jay Electronica's Act II: Patents Of Nobility below via SoundCloud.