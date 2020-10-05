J. Cole revealed through his alter ego kiLL Edward that he will be releasing some new music before 2020 comes to an end. “Damn been off for awhile but ima make sure we end 2020 something special,” he wrote on kiLL Edward's Instagram Story. “Stay tuned hope y’all ready.”

Cole released an EP titled Lewis Street in July, featuring “The Climb Back” and “Lion King on Ice,” two songs off his wildly-anticipated forthcoming project, The Fall Off. The rapper tried to temper expectations for the arrival of his sixth studio album by stating that since he is in no rush to get it out, a release date has not been set.

His manager Ibrahim “IB” Hamad backed up Cole’s statement.

Since then, talk about new music from Cole has died down considerably, but it looks like that could change sooner rather than later.