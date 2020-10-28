T.I.'s Crime Stoppers video haunts him like it's Michael Myers and he's a relative. Funkmaster Flex decided to make Tip relive this horror once again when he brought back the clip on Monday.

In an Instagram post, Flex decided to be the latest entertainer to use Tip's infamous Crime Stoppers video to insist the rapper is a snitch.

"I have the utmost respect for @troubleman31 !!!! His record making ability is stellar! He’s a positive brother who does everything for his community!" Flex captioned a clip of T.I.'s commercial. "BUT PLEASE DONT TRY TO PAINT A NARRATIVE IN SOCIAL MEDIA TO THE YOUNGER GENERATION THAT AINT TRUE! PEEPED ALL YOUR SLICK SOCIAL MEDIA TALK AS YOU TRIED TO ROCK PEOPLE TO SLEEP BEHIND THE SCENES! YOU HAVE AN OPINION AND I GAVE MY OPINION OF YOU! YOU DOING @crimestoppersatlanta AND TESTIFYING IN COURT / TRIAL! WHAT WOULD U CALL THE NEXT MAN THAT DID THAT?"

Flex's attack against T.I. started after it was announced that Tip would be going head-to-head against Jeezy in a Verzuz battle. Prior to this, T.I. was hoping to take on someone from New York City, leading him to call out Busta Rhymes. Although Tip will take on the Snowman, his taunting of New York didn't sit well with Flex.

"New York City, this is the most important Verzuz battle ever," Flex said during his radio show on Wednesday per the Source. "Because I’m gonna see a commercial corndog get handed to himself by the streets and I can’t wait because it can’t come any quicker."

"T.I., let me tell you something about yourself. You played yourself with that 50 Cent battle because 50 was never going to step in the ring with you. He’s getting too much bread and you knew that. Busta Rhymes scared you. You really didn’t want that smoke," he continued before calling Tip a snitch.

"Let me play the best song T.I. ever made," Flex said—then played T.I.'s Crime Stoppers drop.

After taking to Instagram and the radio with his anger, Flex ventured on to Twitter with a subtweet aimed at T.I.

"Hahahah! Rappers that cooperate / testify for the police talk the loudest in social media!" he wrote. "Why do informants always wanna have a voice after they cooperate? @ A rapper u think is an informant?"

T.I. has yet to respond to Flex's jabs, but he's explained both the Crime Stoppers video and taking the stand during a murder trial in the past.