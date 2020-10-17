Boy Better Know's Frisco has just released his third studio album, The Familiar Stranger, which follows 2016's System Killer and 2010's Fully Grown, plus a solid back-catalogue of mixtapes.

In the lead up to the new release, the MC dropped two singles in the Ghetts and D Double E-assisted "Colours" and "Red Card" featuring Team BBK, which gave us an early look into one of Frisco's best projects to date.

Known for his assured flow and deft rhyme schemes since 2004, Big Fris has continued to rep grime to the fullest. However, The Familiar Stranger sees him take on some new sounds: "Cool Nuh" with Spragga Benz is an all-out dancehall affair, while album closer "Black Man" is a more sombre offering, a piano-driven rap song about race.

Other artists that feature include UK drill's Skengdo ("Karma"), grime bar-slingers Novelist ("The Answer"), Mez ("Big Bro"), Devlin and Jme ("That Guy"), and dancehall riser M.anifest ("Like I'm S'pose To"). And with production from the likes of TSB and Sir Spyro, the beats throughout are guaranteed to be top tier.

Peep the visuals for "Karma" above, and stream The Familiar Stranger in full below.