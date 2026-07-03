Frisco

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Chip "Tekky" (credit: Jahnay Tennai Fyffe)
Music

Chip Returns With News Of New Project, Shares “Tekky” f/ Krept, Frisco & K-Trap

It's been over two years since we last had new music from Chip, but this week he took to Instagram to announce a new project, led by this new track.

James Keith1176 days ago
Silencer - First Treatment
Music

Grime Super-Producer Silencer Shares New 17-Track Project ‘First Treatment’ f/ Jme, Griminal, D Double E & More

Even when things go a little quiet, or perhaps especially when the rest of the scene goes quiet, Silencer has always been grime's North Star.

James Keith1317 days ago
Frisco Digga D Skepta Skillibeng InfamousIzak
Music

Frisco, INFAMOUSIZAK Tap Digga D, Skepta & Skillibeng For “Bad & Clean” Remix

Besides IZAK’s dancehall-leaning hook and that impossible-to-shake whistle and Frisco’s production, the entire track has been reworked from the ground up.

James Keith1351 days ago
Meztape Vol 1
Music

Mez Unveils ‘MezTape Vol​.​ 1’ f/ Frisco, P Money, Badness & More

The new seven-tracker, which is a Bandcamp exclusive for the next two weeks, wraps up what has been a blessed year for Mez fans—and there's more to come.

James Keith1434 days ago
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frisco tottenham project frisco tottenham project frisco tottenham project
Music

BBK’s Frisco Salutes North London With New Project ‘Tottenham’

Featuring the likes of P Money, D. Rose, Tha First, Marno Soprano, Shanti Force and Odumodublvck, with beats from Iron Ryan, Lewi B, and Wize.

James Keith1558 days ago
Capo Lee, Jme, Frisco, Shorty
Music

Capo Lee, Jme, Frisco & Shorty Share Collaborative 'Norf Face' Project

Last month, four of North London’s finest MCs—Capo Lee, Jme, Frisco and Shorty—made the surprise announcement that not only had they been in the studio together

James Keith1959 days ago
bbk
Music

It's A BBK Affair As Frisco Taps His Team For New Single "Red Card"

Taken from 'The Familiar Stranger', which arrives October 16.

James Keith2144 days ago
frisco
Music

Boy Better Know's Frisco To Celebrate Five Years Of Grime Showcase 'The Den' In Style

Also, in celebration of the event, Homage Tees have created a batch of exclusive merch!

James Keith2464 days ago
capo
Music

Capo Lee Taps Frisco, Shorty For New Cut "Sekky"

Produced by Sir Spyro and Rude Kid.

Tobi Oke2809 days ago
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E. Mak & Big Zeeks "Yo" Remix f/ Frisco, Stylo G & TE Dness
Music

E. Mak And Big Zeeks' "Yo!" Gets An All-Star Remix From Frisco, Stylo G And TE dness

The flashy visuals, captured by Dijan Eccles, add some deserved gloss to the fun vibe of the original.

Aaron Bishop3174 days ago
frisco
Music

The Lowkey Importance Of Frisco BBK

He has perhaps done it quieter than his illustrious Boy Better Know brethren, but Frisco's evolution has been just as amazing and refreshing for the scene.

Yemi Abiade3608 days ago
fris
Music

Premiere: Frisco Calls On Boy Better Know For "Them Man There"

His new album, 'System Killer,' is out now.

Joseph JP Patterson3725 days ago

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