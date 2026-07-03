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Chip Returns With News Of New Project, Shares “Tekky” f/ Krept, Frisco & K-Trap
It's been over two years since we last had new music from Chip, but this week he took to Instagram to announce a new project, led by this new track.
Grime Super-Producer Silencer Shares New 17-Track Project ‘First Treatment’ f/ Jme, Griminal, D Double E & More
Even when things go a little quiet, or perhaps especially when the rest of the scene goes quiet, Silencer has always been grime's North Star.
Frisco, INFAMOUSIZAK Tap Digga D, Skepta & Skillibeng For “Bad & Clean” Remix
Besides IZAK’s dancehall-leaning hook and that impossible-to-shake whistle and Frisco’s production, the entire track has been reworked from the ground up.
Mez Unveils ‘MezTape Vol. 1’ f/ Frisco, P Money, Badness & More
The new seven-tracker, which is a Bandcamp exclusive for the next two weeks, wraps up what has been a blessed year for Mez fans—and there's more to come.
BBK’s Frisco Salutes North London With New Project ‘Tottenham’
Featuring the likes of P Money, D. Rose, Tha First, Marno Soprano, Shanti Force and Odumodublvck, with beats from Iron Ryan, Lewi B, and Wize.
Capo Lee, Jme, Frisco & Shorty Share Collaborative 'Norf Face' Project
Last month, four of North London’s finest MCs—Capo Lee, Jme, Frisco and Shorty—made the surprise announcement that not only had they been in the studio together
It's A BBK Affair As Frisco Taps His Team For New Single "Red Card"
Taken from 'The Familiar Stranger', which arrives October 16.
Boy Better Know's Frisco To Celebrate Five Years Of Grime Showcase 'The Den' In Style
Also, in celebration of the event, Homage Tees have created a batch of exclusive merch!
Capo Lee Taps Frisco, Shorty For New Cut "Sekky"
Produced by Sir Spyro and Rude Kid.
E. Mak And Big Zeeks' "Yo!" Gets An All-Star Remix From Frisco, Stylo G And TE dness
The flashy visuals, captured by Dijan Eccles, add some deserved gloss to the fun vibe of the original.
The Lowkey Importance Of Frisco BBK
He has perhaps done it quieter than his illustrious Boy Better Know brethren, but Frisco's evolution has been just as amazing and refreshing for the scene.
Premiere: Frisco Calls On Boy Better Know For "Them Man There"
His new album, 'System Killer,' is out now.
Ghetts Adds Chip, Devlin, Frisco And Of Course MegaMan To "You Dun Know Already" Remix Video
Boss, MegaMan's back.