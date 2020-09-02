When Frisco linked up with D Double E and Ghetts for "Colours" in July, it was all but confirmed that he would be dropping an album at some point, and this was confirmed last night with the announcement of The Familiar Stranger, which is due out next month.

With the announcement came some visuals from Chas Appeti for the album's second drop, "Red Card", featuring the rest of Boy Better Know: Skepta, Jme, Jammer and Shorty. Produced by Trooh Hippi (who's being doing some major bits in the grime scene recently), "Red Card" is the link-up that grime needed right now. Although we've enjoyed Skepta and Jammer exploring other sounds in recent years, we'll never turn down the chance to hear BBK reunite on straight-up grime.

While we wait for The Familiar Stranger to arrive on October 16, hit play above to watch the crew cause chaos around London's West End.