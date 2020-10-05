Drake surprised a 14-year-old fan with a personalized birthday video message, offering up words of encouragement and admiration. The Toronto rapper revealed that after hearing about Zelek Murray's tough situation from Mustafa the Poet, the two wanted to send him a little something to help get him through his hospital stay.

"I can't imagine how tough you have to be, and Mustafa let me know how you’re a fan of mine," Drake said. "Well, I'm a fan of you. I'm a fan of people with heart, and I can tell that you have a lot of heart. I just wanna tell you, stay strong, I love you, and I appreciate you."

Check out the video below to see Zelek's priceless reaction.

“This was so heartfelt and touching because Drake took the time out to give my son words of encouragement and light during a time that’s been very dark for me and my family,” Zelek’s mother Temeka told The Shade Room. “The birthday has touched him in ways I’ll never be able to put into words.”