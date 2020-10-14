Demi Lovato has released her new song “Commander in Chief,” which is a clear diss aimed at Donald Trump.

In the single, Lovato regularly burns Trump, singing, “Commander in chief, honestly/if I did the things you do, I couldn’t sleep.” Later: “We’ll be in the streets while you’re bunkerin’ down,” a clear nod to this summer when he hid in the White House bunker as people took to the streets in Washington, D.C. to protest police brutality.

Lovato teased that the music video will drop Thursday.

In another tweet, she encouraged her fans to vote, writing, “I'm calling on all of you, please join me in voting for this year’s election.” She also posted a link to I Will Vote’s website.

“Commander in Chief” follows the release of Lovato's song “Still Have Me,” where she addressed her split with ex Max Ehrich.