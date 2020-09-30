Demi Lovato has addressed her rumored breakup with Max Ehrich in her surprise new song “Still Have Me.”

The singer dropped the song on Twitter just days after news of their split emerged, and after Ehrich denied that the two had officially parted ways on his Instagram Stories, according to Radio.

Lovato apparently wrote the lyrics some time ago with friends but amended them to reflect her breakup. TMZ says her team was unaware she was releasing the track, which allegedly sent them scrambling to get the song onto platforms.

On Tuesday night, prior to the arrival of "Still Have Me," the singer tweeted, “Music is always there for me...song in the am.”

According to the outlet, Ehrich took to his IG Stories, saying, “up to this moment we haven't spoken over the phone...we haven't even officially ended anything to each other.”

“If you're reading this...I love you always....unconditionally...no matter what,” he reportedly said. “I'm here in real time with y'all. I love Demetria and just want her to be healthy and safe.”

Ehrich said that he found out about their breakup through the tabloids while filming on set. But as Lovato’s team tells it, the two spoke and she told him they were done and that it was going to come out in the media. Ehrich also allegedly threw shade at the singer’s manager Scooter Braun, whom Ehrich claims was trying to silence him.

Multiple sources alleged to People that Lovato and Ehrich were recently having “conflicts." “It was very hurtful to Demi when she realized that Max's intentions weren't genuine,” a source said.

The singer reportedly had suspicions that Ehrich was “trying to further his career by using her name behind her back,” according to one source. Lovato broke off their engagement and is “doing okay.” The insider added that “[the breakup] is a good thing. … It was hard for Demi to admit she made a mistake when it came to Max.”

The pair first revealed their relationship in March and later became engaged in July. Prior to the release of “Still Have Me,” Lovato shared the track “Ok Not to Be Ok” earlier this month. Listen to “Still Have Me” at the top.