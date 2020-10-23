Dave East adds to Karma 3 by dropping off a deluxe version of the project.

East re-rocked Karma 3 with the deluxe version on Friday. With Karma 3 Deluxe, Dave East continues to solidify himself as one of the pillars in the New York rap scene while also proving that he's dedicated to his craft despite venturing away from rap to jump into acting. For this addition, East tapped Dej Loaf, G Herbo, Jeezy, Chris Brown, and more to be featured on eight new songs.

Not only did Karma 3 mark the extension of East's popular mixtape series, but it also served as the 10-year anniversary of his venture into hip-hop. In 2010, East decided to step away from basketball and focus strictly on making music. This led to the release of his debut mixtape Change Of Plans. Dave East's persistence and dedication to lyrical dexterity eventually caught the attention of Nas. The two forged a personal and professional relationship that resulted in East's blossoming career.

Listen to the deluxe version of Dave East's latest mixtape, Karma 3, up top.