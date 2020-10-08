Bracket enthusiasts have a top-tier option with the new Complex Brackets: Political Rap Anthems battle, which is available here.

The Political Rap Anthems bracket proposes a single (though certainly daunting) question to listeners: What's the greatest politically minded rap song of all time? The timeliness of the question, of course, should be obvious as the 2020 presidential election looms large across all aspects of art at the moment.

Artists including Kendrick Lamar, Public Enemy, Jay-Z, and many more make appearances across the tournament-style board with only one moving on to the final slot.

The bracket is playable here via Complex's 2020 election-focused site Pull Up & Vote. Check out our playlist for the bracket below:

The Pull Up & Vote site also features info for first-time voters, poll locations, candidates' stances on key issues, debates, and more. On the site, visitors also have access to an election 2020 timeline and the option to participate in multiple election-themed polls.

For an even more involved approach, Pull Up & Vote site visitors can share their own story using the #pullupandvote hashtag for a chance to be featured on the new Pull Up & Vote channel.