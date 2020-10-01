Kanye West has recently directed a lot of his ire at record labels and the often awful contracts artists are forced to sign, but Charlamagne tha God claims 'Ye is just as guilty of exploiting musicians himself.

"When you sign a music deal you sign away your rights," Kanye tweeted last month, later indicating that he would return the 50 percent share of masters he has of artists signed to his label G.O.O.D. Music. Big Sean thanked Kanye in a tweet, saying that the move would "help so much."

Charlamagne claims Big Sean is owed a substantial amount of money from Kanye, who he says signed the Detroit rapper with a "terrible contract."

"The restraint that Big Sean shows to Kanye West is remarkable," Charlamagne said during the Breakfast Club's Rumor Report on Wednesday. "It lets me know that he really is a healed individual because Kanye West—I hope one day Big Sean tells his story. Just know, Kanye West owes Big Sean a whole lotta money, and he's got Big Sean in a very terrible contract to be out here screaming about giving folks their masters back and all types of other things."

He also alleged the amount that's owed. "That's right, Kanye West owes Big Sean $3 million. Kanye West gets half of Sean's profits and half of Sean's royalties," said Charlamagne, who sat down for a chat with Kanye about record labels recently. "Kanye wouldn't agree to Big Sean getting his masters back from Def Jam. Kanye needs to do right by Big Sean. ... Brothers, we have to stop doing that to each other 'cause we run around out here misleading other people and really being false prophets, but you're not even doing right by your own people. Do right by your own people, 'Ye."

Speaking about the situation with Andrew Schulz on the Brilliant Idiots podcast this past week, Charlamagne said he told Kanye he "hopes" he isn't going to war with labels just to benefit himself. "'What you're not telling people is that you negotiated with Def Jam/Universal four different times, and you chose the money over your masters every single time," he said he told Kanye. "You're not telling people that you own the masters of Yeezus and every album of yours after that. And you weren't telling the people that you owned the artists on G.O.O.D. Music's masters as well, at least half of them."

Hear what Charlamagne had to say about 'Ye above.

Fellow one-time Kanye signee Desiigner also got back into the fray on Thursday, tweeting, "Ayo @kanyewest where percentage 💸 at cuzzie lol." He previously tweeted gratitude to 'Ye the same day Sean did, Sept. 23.