McDonald's is looking to capitalize on the success of its Travis Scott campaign but some celebrities/influencers are not swayed by the brand's new direction.

On Monday, Chance the Rapper replied to fellow Chicagoan Joe Freshgoods who claimed that his work with McDonald's served as proof of concept for the company's ensuing ads.

"I was supposed to do a superbowl commercial with them," Chance said to the designer. "They played wit the money and when I said no, they hired a fake me."

It's unclear if or when Chance and McDonalds were supposed to work together. But in 2014, the then-bubbling rapper made it clear that he wanted to do "business" with the brand via social media.

Joe Freshgood's comments were in response to J. Balvin becoming the next superstar musician to receive his own menu item at McDonald's. This comes after Travis Scott's collaboration with the brand created monumental excitement around the world. Scott followed this up with exclusive collaborative merchandise and by releasing his latest single "Franchise" which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.