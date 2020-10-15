When it comes to relationships, Offset has had more comeback victories than the Denver Nuggets. Although 'Set has been displaying impeccable offensive execution, the relationship is still in the hands of Cardi B and her feelings. This prompted Bardi to hop on Instagram Live and explain why she let her guard down and Offset back into her life.

"I just be starting to miss [him]. It’s hard not to talk to your best friend. And it’s really hard to have no dick," Cardi revealed to her fans and followers. She then explained that their celebrity status doesn't make her and Offset exempt from human emotion.

"We’re some really typical two young motherfuckers, got married early. ... We’re not no different than y’all fucking dysfunctional ass relationships," she continued. "We’re the same way. We’re just more public."

Last month, Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset after three years of marriage. Cardi told her fans that, unlike previous issues, her motive for wanting to leave is not rooted in 'Set's infidelity. Instead, Cardi said they weren't seeing eye-to-eye and she's tired of fighting with her partner.

As proven in the past, Offset performs like Game 6 Michael Jordan when his back is against the wall. So when Cardi was ready to leave, 'Set pulled out all the stops to keep her around. Not only did he get a billboard to wish her a happy birthday, but he also spent time with Cardi for her special day, showering her with gifts.

"I do like material things," Cardi said. "What do you want me to do? The nigga gave me a Rolls-Royce and I snub him? And I really wanted some dick for my birthday."

In this same Instagram Live session, Cardi touched on accidentally leaking her own nudes on her story.

"I’m taking the fucking picture and then I fucking press and I see that it’s loading and I’m like ‘Oh my God! Oh my God, Offset! Oh my God, the picture’s loading,’ and he was like, ‘Whoa whoa whoa whoa whoa,'" she recalled. "By the time I turned my phone on and deleted that shit, everybody and their mom saw. They were all over the internet."