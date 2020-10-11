Despite Cardi B's filing for divorce from Offset, Mr. and Mrs. Cephus cozied up at her 28th birthday celebration on Saturday night.

Ahead of her Oct. 11 birthday, Cardi B hosted a party in Las Vegas on Saturday, and she invited plenty of her Hollywood friends along. Offset, whom she filed for divorce from just last month, was notably one the guests, and he showered her in affection and gifts.

Before the party, Cardi B posted a video of the birthday present Offset got for Cardi, which was a billboard wishing her a happy birthday from their daughter, Kulture. "Oh my goodness, oh my god," she can be heard saying in the video.

Later in the day, Offset also gave Cardi a custom black Rolls-Royce with the seats reading "Kulture" on the headrest. Upon receiving the gift, she can be seen kissing Offset as her friends chant, "Take him/Offset back."

Later in the early hours of Sunday morning, Offset shared several posts of Cardi turning up and twerking via his Instagram Story, particularly one of her dancing on him. Additionally, he shared a post of him dancing to a track from Pop Smoke with the caption, "When ya girl from New York I'm trying ima Atlanta n***a."

Megan Thee Stallion, fresh off a striking SNL performance on Oct. 3, was also spotted joining the celebrations.

Check out the clips from the Vegas party above.