It looks like old habits die hard. After Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset, it seems that he's yearning for his wife.

Offset revealed his sentiments in a post on The Shade Room. The video posted by the celebrity gossip hub showed Offset asking fans to choose what color he should dye his hair. When a fan commented under TSR's post that he looked stressed, Offset replied with, "I am I miss MRS.WAP.... call her for me but private."

This isn't the first time Offset has conveyed his unmoving love for Cardi amid their split either. As an early birthday gift, he gifted Cardi a billboard wishing her a happy birthday, but addressed from their 2-year-old daughter, Kulture, though.

Cardi clarified earlier last month that the reason she wanted to separate from her husband was mainly irreconcilable differences.

"The reason for my divorce is not because of none of that shit that ever happened before. It's not because of cheating," she said. "I just got tired of fucking arguing. I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye. When you feel like it's just not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I'd rather just leave."

She also said in since-deleted tweets that while they have their differences, she still wants him to be treated with respect.

"He a dumbass not a bad man,” she wrote to fans dragging 'Set. “I don’t give a f*ck if you don’t like him. I don’t talk to him but you not going to disrespect my child father. I will slap the shit out of you in curtesy [sic] of Kulture.”