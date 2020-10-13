Cardi B has really been enjoying her birthday celebrations over the last few days—perhaps enough to accidentally post a topless photo of herself on her Instagram Stories.

She later deleted the image and addressed the incident with a message on her story saying, “I did not posted no story about me suing nobody…nobody to be sued for. It was my fuck up...shit happens.”

It’s unclear exactly what she meant when she wrote that she won’t be “suing nobody,” but it could mean that she’s not holding any party legally responsible for her mistake.

She also posted a voice note on Twitter regarding the mishap.

“Lord, why the fuck you have to make me so fuckin‘ stupid? … Why? Why, why, why?” she said in the note. “You know what? I'm not even gonna beat myself up about it. I'm just gonna eat my breakfast. I'm just gonna eat my breakfast, right? I'm gonna eat my breakfast and then I'm gonna go to a party. Because I'm not even gonna think about it. I am not going to think about it, OK? No, I'm not. I won't. It is what it is. Shit happened. Um, fuck it. It's not even the first time. I mean, I used to fuckin‘ be a stripper, so whatever. Ay dios mio.”

The Bronx rapper was partying over the weekend. On Saturday night, at her Las Vegas festivities, her soon-to-be-ex-husband Offset showered her in attention and gifts, first surprising her with a billboard from their daughter Kulture, where she wished Cardi a happy birthday. Offset later gave Cardi a custom black Rolls-Royce with seats that read “Kulture” on the headrest.