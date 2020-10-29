Busta Rhymes has shared "Look Over Your Shoulder" featuring Kendrick Lamar.

The track samples The Jackson 5's "I'll Be There" and will be included on Busta's upcoming album Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God, which is set to drop on Friday, October 30.

In addition to Kendrick, the album will boast appearances from Mary J. Blige, Rapsody, Mariah Carey, Anderson .Paak, Q-Tip, Rick Ross, Ol' Dirty Bastard, Rakim, Nikki Grier, Chris Rock, Louis Farrakhan, Pete Rock, Vybz Kartel, Bell Biv DeVoe, and M.O.P.

Prior to sharing "Look Over Your Shoulder," Busta dropped the music videos for the singles "The Don and the Boss" featuring Vybz Kartel and "Yuuuu" featuring Anderson .Paak.

While you wait for the drop of Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God, take a listen to "Look Over Your Shoulder" below via Spotify or watch the song's lyric video up top on YouTube.