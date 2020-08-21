After a brief hiatus from dropping new music, Busta Rhymes has teamed-up with Vybz Kartel once again for his new song "The Don & The Boss."

Featuring a distinctively dancehall flavor, the song is taken from Busta's upcoming record, Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God. Produced by Schife, the song sees the two artists flex their chemistry while dropping references to both Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj. Vybz and Busta previously collaborated on the tracks "Wine & Go Down," and "Girlfriend."

As for Extinction Level Event 2, the album will mark his first full-length effort since 2012, and serves as a sequel to the 1998 album, E.L.E.: The Final World Front. He first started teasing the sequel in 2014, and has been building hype for the project ever since. To announce its impending release, Busta Rhymes shared a trailer starring Chris Rock as he repeatedly yells, "You n***as can't fuck with the god Busta Rhymes."

Listen to "The Don & The Boss" above.