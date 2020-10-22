Kehlani and Bryson Tiller get up close and personal in the new video for his song "Always Forever," directed by Kid. Studio. This is one of a few tracks off his latest album Anniversary to get the visual treatment.

The video follows an imaginary relationship between both R&B artists from zoomed-in proximity as we jump between different scenes of love. As the song unravels so does the relationship, mirroring the lyrics of Tiller asking "why would you lie to me babe?" In the end, it looks as though Bryson is trying to forget all the memories he once had with his distant lover, with cords connected to his brain seemingly siphoning them all out.

The video's comments include plenty of fans saying they're ecstatic to finally see both Tiller and Kehlani in a visual together. Following a trend of giving fans exactly what they've been asking for, Bryson also dropped a video for his track "Right My Wrongs" off his 2015 album Trapsoul earlier this month, ahead of Anniversary releasing. Despite the song dropping five years prior, fans were still thrilled to see it finally get the visual treatment it deserved, a true testament to the timeless nature of the project.

Anniversary debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 after a strong first week competing against the likes of 21 Savage and Metro Boomin's Savage Mode II. It is currently sitting at No. 26, while Trapsoul is actually at No. 112—remarkable on its own, but also impressive to note it was all the way up at No. 72 last week and has spent 224 weeks on the chart.

Watch the new video for Tiller's track "Always Forever" guest starring Kehlani up top.