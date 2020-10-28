The BET Hip Hop Awards 2020 are finally here.

On Tuesday, Oct. 27, BET airs their annual award show celebrating hip-hop. Now in its 15th year, DaBaby leads with 12 nominations. Roddy Ricch is behind him with 11. And Drake and Megan Thee Stallion both earned eight nominations.

Notably, the nominees for Best New Hip Hop Artist are Flo Milli, Jack Harlow, Mulatto, NLE Choppa, Rod Wave, and the late Pop Smoke, who won the award. 

Check out the full list of winners below.

The list of winners will be updated throughout the night. 

Hip Hop Artist of the Year

DaBaby
Drake
Future
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Roddy Ricch

Best Hip Hop Video

DaBaby, “Bop”
DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”
Drake, “Toosie Slide”
Future f/ Drake, “Life Is Good”
Lil Baby, “The Bigger Picture”
Roddy Ricch, “The Box”

Song of the Year

“Bop” (DaBaby) Produced by JetsonMade & Starboy
“Life Is Good” (Future f/ Drake) Produced by Ambezza, D. Hill & OZ
“Rockstar” (DaBaby f/ Roddy Ricch) Produced by SethinTheKitchen
“Savage” (Remix) (Megan Thee Stallion f/ Beyoncé) Produced by J. White Did It
“The Box” (Roddy Ricch) Produced by 30 Roc & DatBoiSqueeze
“Toosie Slide (Drake)” Produced by OZ

Hip Hop Album of the Year

DaBaby, Blame It On Baby
DaBaby, Kirk
Future, High Off Life
Lil Baby, My Turn
Megan Thee Stallion, Suga
Roddy Ricch, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial

Best Collaboration

DaBaby f/ Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”
Future f/ Drake, “Life Is Good”
Jack Harlow f/ Tory Lanez, DaBaby & Lil Wayne, “Whats Poppin” (Remix)
Megan Thee Stallion f/ Beyoncé, “Savage” (Remix)
Megan Thee Stallion f/ Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $Ign, “Hot Girl Summer”
Mustard f/ Roddy Ricch, “Ballin'”

Best Duo/Group

Chris Brown and Young Thug
City Girls
EarthGang
JackBoys
Migos
Run The Jewels

Best New Hip Hop Artist

Flo Milli
Jack Harlow
Mulatto
NLE Choppa
Pop Smoke
Rod Wave

Best Live Performer

Big Sean
DaBaby
Drake
Megan Thee Stallion
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott

Lyricist of the Year

Big Sean
DaBaby
Drake
J. Cole
Megan Thee Stallion
Rapsody

Video Director of the Year

Cactus Jack & White Trash Tyler
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Director X
Teyana "Spike Tee" Taylor

DJ of the Year

Chase B
D-Nice
DJ Drama
DJ Envy
DJ Khaled
Mustard

Producer of the Year

9th Wonder
DJ Khaled
Hit-Boy
JetsonMade
Mike Will Made-It
Mustard

Hustler of the Year

Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Jay-Z
Megan Thee Stallion
Rick Ross
Travis Scott

Best Hip Hop Platform

Complex
HipHopDX
HotNewHipHop
The Breakfast Club
The Joe Budden Podcast
The Shade Room
XXL

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

Beyoncé, “Savage” (Remix) (Megan Thee Stallion f/ Beyoncé)
Bia, “Best on Earth” (Russ f/ Bia)
Cardi B, “Writing on the Wall” (French Montana f/ Post Malone, Cardi B & Rvssian)
Future, “Roses” (Remix) (SAINt JHN f/ Future)
Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar” (DaBaby f/ Roddy Ricch)
Travis Scott, “Hot” (Remix) (Young Thug f/ Gunna & Travis Scott)

Impact Track

Anderson .Paak & Jay Rock, “Lockdown”
DaBaby f/ Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar” (BLM Remix)
J. Cole, “Snow on tha Bluff”
Lil Baby, “The Bigger Picture”
Rapsody f/ PJ Morton, “Afeni”
Wale f/ Kelly Price, “Sue Me”

Best International Flow

Meryl (France)
Kaaris (France)
Nasty C (South Africa)
Khaligraph Jones (Kenya)
Stormzy (U.K.)
Ms Banks (U.K.)
Djonga (Brazil)

I Am Hip Hop Award
Master P

