The BET Hip Hop Awards 2020 are finally here.
On Tuesday, Oct. 27, BET airs their annual award show celebrating hip-hop. Now in its 15th year, DaBaby leads with 12 nominations. Roddy Ricch is behind him with 11. And Drake and Megan Thee Stallion both earned eight nominations.
Notably, the nominees for Best New Hip Hop Artist are Flo Milli, Jack Harlow, Mulatto, NLE Choppa, Rod Wave, and the late Pop Smoke, who won the award.
Check out the full list of winners below.
The list of winners will be updated throughout the night.
Hip Hop Artist of the Year
DaBaby
Drake
Future
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Roddy Ricch
Best Hip Hop Video
DaBaby, “Bop”
DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”
Drake, “Toosie Slide”
Future f/ Drake, “Life Is Good”
Lil Baby, “The Bigger Picture”
Roddy Ricch, “The Box”
Song of the Year
“Bop” (DaBaby) Produced by JetsonMade & Starboy
“Life Is Good” (Future f/ Drake) Produced by Ambezza, D. Hill & OZ
“Rockstar” (DaBaby f/ Roddy Ricch) Produced by SethinTheKitchen
“Savage” (Remix) (Megan Thee Stallion f/ Beyoncé) Produced by J. White Did It
“The Box” (Roddy Ricch) Produced by 30 Roc & DatBoiSqueeze
“Toosie Slide (Drake)” Produced by OZ
Hip Hop Album of the Year
DaBaby, Blame It On Baby
DaBaby, Kirk
Future, High Off Life
Lil Baby, My Turn
Megan Thee Stallion, Suga
Roddy Ricch, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial
Best Collaboration
DaBaby f/ Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”
Future f/ Drake, “Life Is Good”
Jack Harlow f/ Tory Lanez, DaBaby & Lil Wayne, “Whats Poppin” (Remix)
Megan Thee Stallion f/ Beyoncé, “Savage” (Remix)
Megan Thee Stallion f/ Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $Ign, “Hot Girl Summer”
Mustard f/ Roddy Ricch, “Ballin'”
Best Duo/Group
Chris Brown and Young Thug
City Girls
EarthGang
JackBoys
Migos
Run The Jewels
Best New Hip Hop Artist
Flo Milli
Jack Harlow
Mulatto
NLE Choppa
Pop Smoke
Rod Wave
Long live the Woo 💙 @POPSMOKE10 wins for Best New Artist! #HipHopAwards pic.twitter.com/R7zAzXmUS4— BET (@BET) October 28, 2020
Best Live Performer
Big Sean
DaBaby
Drake
Megan Thee Stallion
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott
Lyricist of the Year
Big Sean
DaBaby
Drake
J. Cole
Megan Thee Stallion
Rapsody
Video Director of the Year
Cactus Jack & White Trash Tyler
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Director X
Teyana "Spike Tee" Taylor
DJ of the Year
Chase B
D-Nice
DJ Drama
DJ Envy
DJ Khaled
Mustard
Producer of the Year
9th Wonder
DJ Khaled
Hit-Boy
JetsonMade
Mike Will Made-It
Mustard
Hustler of the Year
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Jay-Z
Megan Thee Stallion
Rick Ross
Travis Scott
Best Hip Hop Platform
Complex
HipHopDX
HotNewHipHop
The Breakfast Club
The Joe Budden Podcast
The Shade Room
XXL
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
Beyoncé, “Savage” (Remix) (Megan Thee Stallion f/ Beyoncé)
Bia, “Best on Earth” (Russ f/ Bia)
Cardi B, “Writing on the Wall” (French Montana f/ Post Malone, Cardi B & Rvssian)
Future, “Roses” (Remix) (SAINt JHN f/ Future)
Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar” (DaBaby f/ Roddy Ricch)
Travis Scott, “Hot” (Remix) (Young Thug f/ Gunna & Travis Scott)
Impact Track
Anderson .Paak & Jay Rock, “Lockdown”
DaBaby f/ Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar” (BLM Remix)
J. Cole, “Snow on tha Bluff”
Lil Baby, “The Bigger Picture”
Rapsody f/ PJ Morton, “Afeni”
Wale f/ Kelly Price, “Sue Me”
Best International Flow
Meryl (France)
Kaaris (France)
Nasty C (South Africa)
Khaligraph Jones (Kenya)
Stormzy (U.K.)
Ms Banks (U.K.)
Djonga (Brazil)
I Am Hip Hop Award
Master P
.@MasterPMiller is crowned the I Am Hip Hop recipient. #HipHopAwards pic.twitter.com/PitQjoyu6O— #HipHopAwards (@HipHopAwards) October 28, 2020
