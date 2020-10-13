On Monday, Ari Lennox released a new song called "Cognac Eyes."

She alerted her Twitter followers to this surprise development with a notice that it would be out in "20 minutes" on a "secret SoundCloud page" that her label (Dreamville) isn't aware of. Seeing as how 20 minutes isn't a very long time, she updated followers shortly afterward to let them know it had been posted:

A link wasn't provided by Lennox, but the song was found by Hip-Hop-N-More. That outlet adds that the new release was produced by her frequent collaborator, Elite, and that he left a comment that said: "what up secret soundcloud fam, glad you found this!!!! Lil fun fact me and ari made this the same weekend we made “Whipped Cream” in Cary, NC !”

Listen to it here:

In addition to "Cognac Eyes," there are a few other songs posted to the SoundCloud account from Lennox and Elite. There's "Manchester Boy," "Waiting," "Pikachu Attack," and "you gibberish."

Pikachu Attack and Waiting ❤️ — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) October 12, 2020

"Cognac Eyes" comes less than two weeks after Lennox put out "Chocalate Pomegranate."

About a week after that (see: last Thursday) it was announced that Lennox was one of several artists set to perform during Afropunk's annual festival. That will take place from October 23-25, and be virtual for obvious reasons. Other artists set to take the stage for that include: Afrocidade, Duckwrth, Masego, Mereba, Smino, ÀTTØØXXÁ, and a lot more.