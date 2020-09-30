Dreamville's Ari Lennox has returned with a smooth new track that puts her vocals front and center. 

With its jazzy production, "Chocolate Pomegranate" is one of Lennox's most relaxed and chill songs to date. Tackling how ride-or-die she is for her romantic interest, it's the perfect track to head into cuffing season with. While it's unclear if the track is taken from a currently unannounced project, the Elite-produced "Chocolate Pomegranate" could indicate that Lennox has something new on the horizon for fans.

Earlier this year, Lennox shared the vibrant video for her single "BUSSIT," which became a favorite among fans before it even officially released. The track was originally previewed in Dreamville's REVENGE documentary, eventually the song was added to Revenge of the Dreams III: Director's Cut due to the fan response. 

Listen to "Chocolate Pomegranate" above.

