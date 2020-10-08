Afropunk has just revealed the lineup for this year's annual festival, featuring digital performances from Afrocidade, Ari Lennox, Duckwrth, Masego, Mereba, Smino, ÀTTØØXXÁ, and more.

What began in 2005 as a celebration of Black art and innovation has now grown to become a global phenomenon as it enters its 15th year. Taking place from Oct. 23-25, the theme of this year's festival pays homage to the realities of the current Black struggle as we've entered a new, more invigorated push for civil rights. Dubbed “PLANET AFROPUNK: PAST, PRESENT AND FUTURE IS BLACK," the theme looks to focus on the Black experience across space and time.

"Being Black on planet earth is like science fiction," Strategic Advisor of Afropunk, Nichelle Sanders said in a statement. "With the murders of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and so many others, we have seen the pain and trauma of the past resurrected, and all while suffering through a global pandemic. But, as Black people, our unity and creativity are our greatest weapon against oppression and adversity. To convene a global family reunion at this moment in time is therefore essential."

The virtual event will also feature a series of different destinations that viewers will be able to visit virtually such as a hair and beauty village, activism row, Spinthrift market, and more. There will also be several keynote speakers during the three-day festival.

“We can’t wait to see the faces, hear the voices and connect the AFROPUNK community - as unique, expressive and unapologetic as it is - to each other," Sanders added. "Welcome to PLANET AFROPUNK!”

You can watch the entire festival live at PLANETAFROPUNK.COM.