Fans may have to wait a little longer to hear YoungBoy Never Broke Again's new album, but he's thanking them for their patience by dropping a new single.

On Tuesday, YoungBoy bridged the gangster rap generational gap by tapping Snoop Dogg for his latest track, "Callin." For this record, both YoungBoy and Snoop make it clear they are willing to die for what they represent.

"Thinking 'bout how I just told T.I. that I'm at war 'bout my set," YoungBoy raps. "Willing to die trying to put some shit to rest/Guns like Andretti, me and my stepper bumping Spitta, n***a."

Not to be outdone, Snoop sheds the fun-loving, peaceful image that has become his persona to give fans a more nostalgic verse. "Move fast when I see the profit, blue flag in my back pocket," Snoop spits. "Every time I hit the block I'm on a mission/Quick to serve a n***a on the spot who didn't listen/It's hot up in the kitchen, I'm burning down your house/You n***as talking slick? My gun up in your mouth."

Along with giving Snoop another platform to solidify his Louisiana ties, YoungBoy revealed to his fans that he's pushing his upcoming album Top back to Sept. 11. Although there are some hang-ups with the album, YoungBoy teased the possibility of dropping a 20-plus song LP to feed his fans' hunger.

Listen YoungBoy Never Broke Again's new single "Callin" featuring Snoop Dogg above. A video is forthcoming.