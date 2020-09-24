YoungBoy Never Broke Again doesn’t see himself in competition with some of his contemporaries, including DaBaby, Lil Baby, and Roddy Ricch.

In a new and rare interview with Elliott Wilson, YoungBoy said there isn’t any rivalry between himself and the aforementioned rappers.

“It ain’t none of that,” he told Wilson. “You could never compete with a person. None of those people determine [what I do] or I determine where they gon’ go. What they make and all that shit don’t concern what’s going on over here and anything different. I don’t know what to say about that, but shit, no.”

“You feel confident in your own lane,” Wilson responded.

YoungBoy agreed, explaining, “Everybody great at what they do, and it’s all different. We all different.”

Earlier this month, the Baton Rouge rapper released his latest LP Top, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, racking up approximately 126,000 equivalent album units during its first week. Overall, YoungBoy has earned a total of three No. 1 albums in less than a year, as well as a mixtape that peaked at No. 2.