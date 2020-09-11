For his latest, YBN Nahmir—whose G-Eazy and Offset collab "2 Seater" arrived back in March—has recruited Yo Gotti.

Stream "Pop Like This," produced by Hitmaka, up top via YouTube and/or grab it on Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, etc. An official video from director Jesse Ray Diamond is expected to drop soon.

Back in August, Nahmir confirmed that the YBN crew had been dismantled.

"They left this YBN shit in the gutter," he told fans at the time. "Remember that. I'll turn it up myself."

Asked to clarify further, YBN Nahmir said simply "it's only me" left. Previously, as in this Complex interview from 2018, he had described the crew as "a family" and "a movement."

Gotti, meanwhile, most recently appeared on Zaytoven's Pack Just Landed Vol. 2. The 16-track project arrived earlier this month and also features contributions from Chief Keef, OJ da Juiceman, G Herbo, Tracy T, and more. And just last month, Gotti took inspiration from the COVID-19 era for his Tay Keith-produced song and Ben Marc-directed video "Stay Ur Distance." The track dropped via Gotti’s CMG, now a fully independent label.