Yo Gotti isn't letting quarantine stop his grind.

On Friday, the Memphis legend linked up with another Bluff City bully, Tay Keith, for his latest single, "Stay Ur Distance." Like the title suggests, the rapper is using "Stay Ur Distance" to cleverly address how he's survived the coronavirus.

"First week of that virus I lost half a mil," Gotti raps. "They wanna see who's going to survive and who got hustling skills/Nigga's still outside they must not think it's real/Kinda miss outside, I wanna be in the field."

Gotti, who also released a music video for the track, announced the song on Wednesday and revealed that it will be released through his CMG label which is now fully independent.

Aside from making his return to music, Yo Gotti has been active in the world for criminal justice reform. He, along with Meek Mill, has been working with the REFORM Alliance to help improve prison conditions across the country. Gotti is currently in the process of passing Senate Bill 2123. This law will free thousands of inmates in Mississippi as well as save the state close to $45 million, which will hopefully be used to improve the state's prison conditions.

Listen to Yo Gotti's new single, "Stay Ur Distance," produced by Tay Keith below and watch its music video, which was directed by Ben Marc, up top.